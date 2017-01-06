Gamel will likely have to compete with Guillermo Heredia for the Mariners' fourth outfield spot this spring, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners' addition of Jarrod Dyson on Friday shakes up their early projected outfield lineup. According to Divish, Seattle will likely go with Dyson in left field most days while Leonys Martin will take over in center field and Mitch Haniger will play in right. Gamel, a young left-handed outfielder with decent on-base capability (.365 OBP at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2016) was once penciled in a potential starter in one of the Mariners' corner outfield spots. Now it appears his spot on the 25-man roster may have to be won in spring.