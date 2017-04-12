Powell (suspension) was activated at Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

He had to finish serving an 80-game PED suspension to start the season, but he has paid his debt and will return to Tacoma's lineup. Powell is a depth piece capable of playing all three outfield positions, but he is unlikely to be an everyday player at the next level.

