Mariners' Boog Powell: Activated at Triple-A
Powell (suspension) was activated at Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
He had to finish serving an 80-game PED suspension to start the season, but he has paid his debt and will return to Tacoma's lineup. Powell is a depth piece capable of playing all three outfield positions, but he is unlikely to be an everyday player at the next level.
More News
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Enjoying torrid spring following disappointing 2016•
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Suspended 80 games for PED use•
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Finding footing at Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Lands on 40-man roster•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...