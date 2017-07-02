Mariners' Boog Powell: Recalled from Triple-A, enters lineup Sunday
Powell was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. He'll enter the lineup as the designated hitter and bat ninth.
The Mariners are listing Nelson Cruz as day-to-day with a right knee injury he suffered in Saturday's game, so Powell has joined the big club to offer additional depth in the outfield and the DH spot. Should Cruz's knee issue result in him missing further time beyond Sunday, Powell won't necessarily serve as Cruz's direct replacement in the lineup, as manager Scott Servais could distribute starts to other bench bats like Guillermo Heredia and Taylor Motter.
