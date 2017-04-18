Mariners' Boog Powell: Struggling at Tacoma in early going
Powell is slashing .211/.375/.211 over his first 24 plate appearances at Triple-A Tacoma this season.
After completing an 80-game suspension for PED use over the first five games of the Rainiers' season, Powell has mostly struggled to find his footing at the plate over the six contests he's been active for. The outfielder did see a modest three-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-3 performance against Albuquerque on Monday, and he's been able to get his OBP to a solid .375 in part by already drawing five walks. The 24-year-old has also swiped three bases and is coming off a torrid spring with the Mariners during which he hit .577, so it will be interesting to monitor his progress in what will be his third season overall at the Triple-A level between his time with the Tampa and Seattle organizations.
More News
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Activated at Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Enjoying torrid spring following disappointing 2016•
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Suspended 80 games for PED use•
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Finding footing at Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...