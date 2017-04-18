Powell is slashing .211/.375/.211 over his first 24 plate appearances at Triple-A Tacoma this season.

After completing an 80-game suspension for PED use over the first five games of the Rainiers' season, Powell has mostly struggled to find his footing at the plate over the six contests he's been active for. The outfielder did see a modest three-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-3 performance against Albuquerque on Monday, and he's been able to get his OBP to a solid .375 in part by already drawing five walks. The 24-year-old has also swiped three bases and is coming off a torrid spring with the Mariners during which he hit .577, so it will be interesting to monitor his progress in what will be his third season overall at the Triple-A level between his time with the Tampa and Seattle organizations.