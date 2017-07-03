Powell, just recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, went 2-for-4 with a run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

The rookie crossed the plate with the first run of the day in the third and added another single later in the game in what was a successful start to his latest big-league stint. Powell was summoned from Tacoma earlier in the day as a result of Nelson Cruz's knee injury, so his time with the Mariners may not be long. Factoring in Sunday's production, the 24-year-old is slashing .219/.342/.219 over his first 39 major-league plate appearances.