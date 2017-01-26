Sisk signed a minor league contract with the Mariners on Wednesday, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports.

The 31-year-old has yet to reach the major leagues, despite holding a career 3.06 minor league ERA in 327 innings over 227 appearances. He finished last season with Double-A Jacksonville, but posted just 7.2 minor league innings in four games. The lefty spent all of 2015 and most of 2016 in independent leagues. Don't expect to see him in a major league uniform in 2017.