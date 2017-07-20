Hernandez is joining the Marlins as part of the David Phelps trade, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The 19-year-old is the headliner of the prospect package the Marlins will receive. Hernandez posted a .252/.306/.408 line with two home runs, 15 RBI and four stolen bases in 112 plate appearances for short-season Everett. He'll likely report to Batavia and climb toward the top of Miami's sparse prospect lot. He's still several years away from the majors.

