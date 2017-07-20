Hernandez is joining the Marlins as part of the David Phelps trade, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
The 19-year-old is the headliner of the prospect package the Marlins will receive. Hernandez posted a .252/.306/.408 line with two home runs, 15 RBI and four stolen bases in 112 plate appearances for short-season Everett. He'll likely report to Batavia and climb toward the top of Miami's sparse prospect lot. He's still several years away from the majors.
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....