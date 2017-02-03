Ruiz, who came to the Mariners in a Nov. 7 trade with the Dodgers, is slated to potentially receive potentially more playing time than typically afforded to back-ups, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

The 38-year-old backstop brings a wealth of experience and a productive bat to the Mariners as starting catcher Mike Zunino's primary backup, having hit .264 with eight doubles, three homers and 15 RBI over 62 games last season with the Phillies and Dodgers. There appear to be no plans to coddle Ruiz in terms of managing his playing time either, with manager Scott Servais emphasizing that they're not looking for Zunino to "play or catch 125 or 130 games." As such, Ruiz could potentially see a similar degree of opportunity as last season, particularly given Servais' lofty view of what he can still bring to the table. "He's been on a World Series team, lot of good teams over in Philadelphia, gets traded for his first time last year over to the Dodgers and really does a nice job with them, helps them in their playoff run. Just the experience level he brings and he can still play, he can still hit, there's no doubt. Not a power guy by any means but handles the bat, controls the strike zone. It's a really nice fit with Mike Zunino."