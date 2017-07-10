Ruiz went 3-for-3 with an RBI single in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Athletics.

The veteran catcher picked it up at the plate in June by producing a .294/.400/.588 line, but Sunday's hits were his first in three July starts. Ruiz had hit under .250 just twice in 13 major-league seasons prior to the 2017 campaign, so it was likely that he'd eventually snap out of his early-season funk, one that saw his average dip as low as .111. The 38-year-old will continue to see periodic starts in Mike Zunino's stead, but the latter's solid play and Ruiz's own advanced age will likely keep his playing time fairly scarce in the second half of the season.