Mariners' Carlos Ruiz: Ropes trio of hits Sunday
Ruiz went 3-for-3 with an RBI single in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Athletics.
The veteran catcher picked it up at the plate in June by producing a .294/.400/.588 line, but Sunday's hits were his first in three July starts. Ruiz had hit under .250 just twice in 13 major-league seasons prior to the 2017 campaign, so it was likely that he'd eventually snap out of his early-season funk, one that saw his average dip as low as .111. The 38-year-old will continue to see periodic starts in Mike Zunino's stead, but the latter's solid play and Ruiz's own advanced age will likely keep his playing time fairly scarce in the second half of the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Carlos Ruiz: Hitting better in backup role•
-
Mariners' Carlos Ruiz: Smacks solo homer Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Carlos Ruiz: Records three hits from ninth spot•
-
Mariners' Carlos Ruiz: Sits for third straight game•
-
Mariners' Carlos Ruiz: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Mariners' Carlos Ruiz: Heads to bench Friday•
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...