Mariners' Casey Fien: Brought back to big leagues
Fien had his contract purchased from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
The veteran righty was DFA'd earlier in the month after struggling out of the big-league bullpen, but a few stellar performances in the minor leagues has him back in the show. He'll likely work primarily in middle relief to replace Chris Heston and Evan Marshall, who were subsequently sent to Triple-A.
