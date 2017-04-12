Mariners' Casey Fien: Outrighted to Triple-A
Fien was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
He gave up seven runs on seven hits and three walks in 5.2 innings out of the big-league bullpen before the demotion. Evan Marshall was recalled to take his place as a low-leverage arm.
