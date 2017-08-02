Lawrence (1-3) allowed three earned runs on four hits over 2.1 innings in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Rangers. He struck out three.

Lawrence is now the Mariners' designated long reliever and he produced mixed results Tuesday. The right-hander cruised through his first five batters over the fourth and fifth innings before running into trouble in the sixth, yielding back-to-back singles and then surrendering a 409-foot three-run shot to Joey Gallo. The 29-year-old hasn't exactly displayed a penchant for consistency in his big-league stints this season, so it remains to be seen how long he might be able to hold down his current role.

