Lawrence, who was sent back to Triple-A Tacoma on June 14, is using his major-league experiences from earlier this season to improve as a pitcher, Terrence Holmes of The News Tribune reports. "He's been a really good starter for a number of years," Tacoma manager Pat Listach said. "When you do go to the big leagues and you get the confidence that you are a big leaguer, you're just in Triple-A - it means something. You are hungry to get back so you have a little more incentive because you already been there and got a taste of it."

The 29-year-old right-hander has given up seven earned runs over the 25.2 innings encompassing his four appearances with the Rainiers since returning from his Mariners stint, with his most recent outing a complete-game shutout of Albuquerque on Monday in which he scattered seven hits. Lawrence also had a no-hitter through six innings in a June 18 start against Salt Lake before being pulled in that game, so he's certainly shown stretches of dominance. Lawrence credits his time with the Mariners this season -- which has consisted of 17.1 innings across six appearances -- with helping him "learn more about [himself]" and then put those things into practice with Tacoma. Given his strong work at the Triple-A level, Lawrence figures to have a solid chance of another stint with the major-league club in the season's second half.