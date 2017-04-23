De Jong stymied the Athletics over four scoreless innings in Saturday's 4-3 loss, giving up just a hit and two walks. He struck out two.

Called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, De Jong was outstanding over 51 pitches, with some relatively spotty control as the only blemish on his performance. The 23-year-old had generated an excellent 1.74 ERA in two starts with the Rainiers in the early going, and put on a similarly dominant display in his first outing back with the Mariners since giving up a game-winning three-run home run to George Springer on April 5. The right-hander can clearly serve as a long-relief option for manager Scott Servais out of the bullpen, and potentially, even as a spot starter in a pinch.