De Jong will start Sunday in Cleveland, the Tacoma News Tribune's Bob Dutton reports.

He was called up as a corresponding move when Felix Hernandez (shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day DL. According to Jon Morosi of FOX Sports, Hernandez is expected to miss at least 2-to-3 weeks with the ailment, so De Jong could be in line for more than just the one start. His 5.58 FIP in two starts this year at Triple-A and 3.68 FIP in 25 starts last year at Double-A suggest there is little upside here. He has also largely failed to produce impressive strikeout rates in the minors, so his time in the big-league rotation will likely be brief.