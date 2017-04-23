De Jong was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

De Jong was stellar in relief Saturday against the Athletics, tossing four scoreless innings and striking out two batters while conceding two walks and one hit. Rather than for performance-related reasons, De Jong will be sent back to the minors just so that the Mariners can have a fresh arm in the bullpen for the next several days. Chris Heston was recalled from Tacoma in a corresponding move.