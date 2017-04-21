De Jong was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old has been stellar in his quick stint with the Rainiers, and with Dan Altavilla struggling in Seattle's bullpen, De Jong will head back to the big leagues to provide bullpen depth. His first cup of coffee this season went poorly, but he'll look to carry the 1.74 ERA he posted in two minor-league starts into the majors with him.