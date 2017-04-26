De Jong was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

The shuttling continues for De Jong, as he returns to the big leagues after being sent to the minors just three days prior to this move. He'll likely be a candidate to pick up a spot start after Felix Hernandez (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list.

