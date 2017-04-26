Heston gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk in just two innings of relief against Detroit on Tuesday.

He took a bad situation (Felix Hernandez struggling and then being removed early) and made it worse, helping the Tigers on their way to a 19-run evening. Heston was only just called up this weekend as a long-relief arm, and this outing could very well get him sent right back down.

