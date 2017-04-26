Heston was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Called upon in relief of Felix Hernandez (shoulder) on Monday, Heston gave up five runs on seven hits (including two home runs) and a walk in two innings of work. He will head down for now with the team needing to add fresh arms to its bullpen. Heston has posted a 3.18 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 17 innings with Tacoma so far this season.