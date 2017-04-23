Heston was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reports.

Heston was in competition for the No. 5 spot in the Mariners' rotation during spring training, but was ultimately sent to the minors near the end of camp. The 29-year-old has posted a 3.18 ERA over 17 innings in the Tacoma rotation, but will join the Mariners as a bullpen arm.