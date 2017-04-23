Mariners' Chris Heston: Promoted to majors
Heston was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reports.
Heston was in competition for the No. 5 spot in the Mariners' rotation during spring training, but was ultimately sent to the minors near the end of camp. The 29-year-old has posted a 3.18 ERA over 17 innings in the Tacoma rotation, but will join the Mariners as a bullpen arm.
More News
-
Mariners' Chris Heston: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Chris Heston: Shelled in Tuesday loss•
-
Mariners' Chris Heston: Falters in Wednesday start•
-
Mariners' Chris Heston: Three strong innings in Friday start•
-
Mariners' Chris Heston: Impressive in Sunday Cactus League start•
-
Mariners' Chris Heston: Starting second game of spring training•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...