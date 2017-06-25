Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Effective in multi-inning stint Saturday
Altavilla fired two scoreless innings in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Astros, recording a strikeout.
Altavilla had been knocked around for seven runs (six earned) on five hits and a walk in the two innings he'd pitched over his previous two appearances, so Saturday's outing was a bright spot despite the team's loss. The 24-year-old right-hander has been a touch on the erratic side thus far, blowing four save chances and giving up multiple earned runs in five appearances overall. The recent struggles have boosted his ERA to a bloated 5.79, but Altavilla does bring plenty of strikeout upside (34 whiffs in 28 innings).
More News
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Young flamethrower showing strikeout dominance•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: First multi-inning appearance of season Sunday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Sent back to minors•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Heads back to minors•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...