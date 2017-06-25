Altavilla fired two scoreless innings in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Astros, recording a strikeout.

Altavilla had been knocked around for seven runs (six earned) on five hits and a walk in the two innings he'd pitched over his previous two appearances, so Saturday's outing was a bright spot despite the team's loss. The 24-year-old right-hander has been a touch on the erratic side thus far, blowing four save chances and giving up multiple earned runs in five appearances overall. The recent struggles have boosted his ERA to a bloated 5.79, but Altavilla does bring plenty of strikeout upside (34 whiffs in 28 innings).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories