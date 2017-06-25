Altavilla fired two scoreless innings in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Astros, recording a strikeout.

Altavilla had been knocked around for seven runs (six earned) on five hits and a walk in the two innings he'd pitched over his previous two appearances, so Saturday's outing was a bright spot despite the team's loss. The 24-year-old right-hander has been a touch on the erratic side thus far, blowing four save chances and giving up multiple earned runs in five appearances overall. The recent struggles have boosted his ERA to a bloated 5.79, but Altavilla does bring plenty of strikeout upside (34 whiffs in 28 innings).