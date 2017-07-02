Altavilla fired a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Angels, giving up a hit and a walk while recording two strikeouts.

Altavilla has now pieced together four consecutive scoreless appearances after surrendering seven runs (six earned) over back-to-back outings in mid-June. The 24-year-old reliever boasts an impressive fastball that touches the upper 90s on the gun, so he offers a robust strikeout upside for fantasy purposes. With only 44 big-league appearances under his belt, he's still finding his footing, but has now mowed down an impressive 36 batters over 29.2 innings.

