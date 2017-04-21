Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Heads back to minors
Altavilla was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander allowed three earned runs in two of his last four appearances, so the Mariners will send him back to the minors to regain some confidence. Altavilla has done well to strike out ten batters in his 7.1 innings of work, but the bigger concern is his lack of control in that span, as he's given out six free passes. To replace him in the big-league bullpen, Chase De Jong was recalled from Triple-A.
