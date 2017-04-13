Altavilla (1-1) gave up three earned runs on four hits, a walk and wild pitch over one inning in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Astros. He was charged with his second blown save of the season in addition to the loss.

The 24-year-old right-hander came on in the seventh and was charged with protecting a 5-4 lead, a goal he didn't come close to achieving. After George Springer was retired on a groundout to open the inning, three consecutive singles by Josh Reddick, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa netted one run for the Astros, while a double by Alex Bregman and wild pitch brought in two more. It was the first sign of real trouble for Altavilla this season, who'd pitched four scoreless frames and generated an impressive 8:1 K:BB across four appearances prior to Wednesday's outing. Despite the stumble, the hard-throwing reliever's strikeout upside figures to continue netting him plenty of late-inning work.