Altavilla was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Altavilla will head back to Tacoma to make room for Monday's starter, Andrew Moore. He compiled a 5.46 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 29.2 innings of relief before being sent back to the minors. The 24-year-old flamethrower will likely be back with the Mariners once more bullpen depth is needed.