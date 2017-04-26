Vogelbach is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers, MLB.com's Greg Johns reports.

Though the Mariners are without two key position players Wednesday in Mitch Haniger (oblique) and Kyle Seager (hip), manager Scott Servais is reluctant to expose Vogelbach to left-handed pitching, so the rookie will sit with southpaw Daniel Norris on the bump for the Tigers. Danny Valencia, who occupies the smaller side of a platoon with Vogelbach, will draw the start at first base and bat sixth in the order.