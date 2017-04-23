Mariners' Dan Vogelbach: Recalled from Triple-A
Vogelbach was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Vogelbach, who came over from the Cubs last July in the Mike Montgomery trade, boasts big-time pop, but didn't have a chance to showcase it much during an eight-game trial with the Mariners late last season. That could change now that Vogelbach is back with the big club after the Mariners opened up room on the active roster for him by designating Leonys Martin for assignment. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Vogelbach will start at first base and bat fifth in the order Sunday against the Athletics, and it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up occupying the larger side of a platoon at first base with veteran Danny Valencia, who has struggled to a .145/.217/.226 batting line to begin the season. Vogelbach should warrant an immediate add in AL-only formats, and those in deeper mixed leagues may want to keep an eye on him over the next few games, too.
