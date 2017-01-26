Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto reiterated Thursday that they will try not to ask too much of Vogelbach as he attempts to solidify himself as Seattle's main starting first baseman this season, ESPN 710 Seattle's Shannon Drayer reports.

After years of being blocked from having a path to the big leagues in Chicago, Vogelbach will now have a legitimate opportunity to establish himself as the Mariners' everyday first baseman. However, most of his at-bats in 2017 will likely come against right-handers since he is expected to platoon with newly-acquired Danny Valencia. Production at the plate will be key for Vogelbach, whose playing time could start to diminish if he gets off to a slow start.