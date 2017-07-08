Mariners' Danny Valencia: Another multi-hit effort Friday
Valencia went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in Friday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.
Valencia already has a pair of three-hit efforts in his first seven games of July and is sporting a .346 average over that stretch. Although all but two of his nine hits during that span have been singles, Valencia is doing an excellent job of setting up RBI opportunities for the likes of Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager hitting behind him. His production from the beginning of May to date - which includes a .312/.367/.470 line with eight home runs and 38 RBI - exemplifies exactly why the Mariners opted to bring his veteran bat on board this offseason.
More News
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Slugs three-run homer Thursday•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Raps out three hits Monday•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Hits eighth home run in loss•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Notches two hits in return to lineup•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Scratched with sore wrist•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...