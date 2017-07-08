Valencia went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in Friday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

Valencia already has a pair of three-hit efforts in his first seven games of July and is sporting a .346 average over that stretch. Although all but two of his nine hits during that span have been singles, Valencia is doing an excellent job of setting up RBI opportunities for the likes of Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager hitting behind him. His production from the beginning of May to date - which includes a .312/.367/.470 line with eight home runs and 38 RBI - exemplifies exactly why the Mariners opted to bring his veteran bat on board this offseason.