Mariners' Danny Valencia: Avoids arbitration
Valencia agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Mariners on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.
He was traded from Oakland to Seattle earlier this offseason in a deal that netted the A's right-hander Paul Blackburn. Valencia figures to open the season on the short side of a first base platoon with Dan Vogelbach.
