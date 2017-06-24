Mariners' Danny Valencia: Continues on offensive tear Friday
Valencia went 4-for-5 with a two-run single and two runs in Friday's 13-3 win over the Astros.
The 32-year-old has reached safely in eight of his last nine plate appearances across the last two games, although all six of his hits over that span have been singles. However, the surge has helped push Valencia to his best monthly line of the season, as he's now slashing .316/.364/.456 with three home runs and an impressive 20 RBI in June. Since opening May with a .181 average, Valencia has produced a .311/.364/.458 line and a .352 wOBA across the subsequent 47 games.
