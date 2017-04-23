Mariners' Danny Valencia: Could be on outs for full-time role
Valencia is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
With the Mariners recalling Dan Vogelbach from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, it would seem that the struggling Valencia's role as the starting first baseman has been put on notice. According to Shannon Drayer of 710 AM ESPN Seattle, manager Scott Servais hinted that Vogelbach would likely be the club's primary option at first base moving forward, and the rookie's inclusion in the lineup Sunday would certainly indicate as much. Valencia, who is batting just .145 on the season, could still find his way into the lineup against left-handed pitching, but occupying the small side of a platoon wouldn't give him much usefulness outside of AL-only leagues.
More News
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: RBI double in Sunday win•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: First three-bagger of season Saturday•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Drives in only run Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: To be everyday first baseman•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...