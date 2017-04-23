Valencia is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

With the Mariners recalling Dan Vogelbach from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, it would seem that the struggling Valencia's role as the starting first baseman has been put on notice. According to Shannon Drayer of 710 AM ESPN Seattle, manager Scott Servais hinted that Vogelbach would likely be the club's primary option at first base moving forward, and the rookie's inclusion in the lineup Sunday would certainly indicate as much. Valencia, who is batting just .145 on the season, could still find his way into the lineup against left-handed pitching, but occupying the small side of a platoon wouldn't give him much usefulness outside of AL-only leagues.