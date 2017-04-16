Mariners' Danny Valencia: First three-bagger of season Saturday
Valencia went 1-for-4 with at triple in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.
Valencia blasted only his second extra-base hit of the season off Rangers starter Andrew Cashner, but his average still sits under the Mendoza Line at .196. The veteran infielder has been particularly valued for his ability to punish southpaws throughout his career, but he's been inept against either handedness thus far this season while in an everyday role at first base. The 32-year-old has also yet to go deep in 2017 despite having hit a combined 35 home runs in part-time duty with the Athletics and Blue Jays the last two seasons. Despite the forgettable start to the season, Valencia's established track record, which includes a career .269 average, would seem to indicate that a bounce-back is eventually in the cards.
