Valencia went 1-for-4 with a home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Philadelphia.

Valencia went deep for the eighth time this season in the fourth inning off Mark Leiter, Jr, pulling the Mariners even in the process. Valencia is on a mini hot streak right now, collecting nine hits in his last four games. He looks well on his way to challenging his career-high of 18 home runs this season, assuming he continues to get regular at-bats.