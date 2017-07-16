Valencia went 2-for-5 with a double and a three-run homer Sunday against the White Sox.

Valencia's game tying long ball in the top of the fifth provided his first RBI since a July 6th three-run shot against the Athletics. He's just five short of last season's 51 RBI in 46 fewer games played, as moving from Oakland's subpar lineup to a more dangerous Seattle unit has paid dividends for Valencia's counting stats. The veteran slugger's .271/.331/.428 line is actually inferior to his 2016 output of .287/.346/.446 yet he's providing more fantasy value this year.