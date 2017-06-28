Valencia (wrist) went 2-for-4 with a double and a single in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.

Valencia missed a couple of games over the weekend with a sore wrist, but he was back in action for Tuesday's series opener against the Phillies following Monday's scheduled day off. The 32-year-old now has nine hits over his last three starts, and is batting .325 (27-for-83) with a .937 OPS in 23 games this month.