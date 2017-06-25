Mariners' Danny Valencia: Out of lineup Sunday
Valencia (wrist) is out of the lineup for the second straight game Sunday.
After getting scratched from Saturday's lineup, Valencia will spend another day on the bench with a scheduled day off coming Monday. In his place, Taylor Motter will once again man first base.
