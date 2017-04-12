Mariners' Danny Valencia: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Valencia is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, MyNorthwest.com's Shanon Drayer reports.
Valencia is off to a slow start in 2017, with only five hits in 35 at-bats and an OPS of .356. The 32-year-old has typically fared better against left-handers, so it doesn't help that the Mariners are facing right-hander Mike Fiers on Wednesday. Mike Freeman will start at first base and hit eighth in Valencia's place.
