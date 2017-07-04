Valencia went 3-for-4 in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Royals.

The veteran infielder was responsible for 75 percent of the Mariners' hit output on a night in which the Royals' Ian Kennedy and three relievers stymied their offense. Valencia has four multi-hit efforts in his last eight games, although all but one of the 11 hits he's amassed in those contests have been singles. After a dreadful start at the plate this season, Valencia is now slashing .277/.337/.421 and ranks fourth on team with 40 RBI. Long known for being particularly effective against left-handed pitching, he's actually been slightly better against righties this season, slashing .278/.429/.757 in 212 at-bats versus that handedness.