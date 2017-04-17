Mariners' Danny Valencia: RBI double in Sunday win
Valencia went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Rangers.
Valencia brought the Mariners within one with a run-scoring two-bagger in the sixth that plated Kyle Seager, his second straight game with an extra-base hit. The modest accomplishment is nevertheless notable in Valencia's case, considering how extensive his struggles at the plate have been thus far this season. The veteran infielder is still hitting just .174, but the pop he's demonstrated the last two games could be a sign his bat is finally starting to come around.
