Mariners' Danny Valencia: Scratched with sore wrist
Valencia was scratched from Saturday's lineup with a sore wrist, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Taylor Motter will take over at first base and bat eighth in his stead. Valencia missed three games with a wrist injury earlier this season, and it seems to still be giving him some problems, though the team may simply be exercising precautionary measures. The veteran infielder has had a hot month at the plate, hitting .316 with 20 RBI over 79 at-bats.
