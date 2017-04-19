Valencia is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

After showing signs of life at the plate over the weekend, Valencia went hitless over the past two games to bring his batting average down to .154. He'll head to the bench for a day off as Mike Freeman takes over at first base.

