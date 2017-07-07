Valencia went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Athletics.

Valencia gave Seattle a brief ray of hope with his ninth-inning round tripper, which marked his first homer of July. The veteran has hit safely in four of the first six games of the month as well, a solid start after hitting .306 and .308, respectively, in May and June.

