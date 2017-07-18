Valencia went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, a walk, two runs and two RBI in Monday's 10-inning win over Houston.

Valencia's 10th-inning long ball gave his team an insurance run after Kyle Seager had just put Seattle ahead with one of his own in the previous at-bat. Nelson Cruz went deep in this one as well, giving the trio eight home runs between them in the past three games. Valencia also hit an RBI double in the fourth inning.