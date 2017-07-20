Phelps will remain in a relief role with the Mariners for the rest of the 2017 season but could transition back into a starter in the future, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners acquired Phelps on Thursday to help bolster their inconsistent bullpen. The last season Phelps worked primarily as a starter was 2015, when he posted a 4.50 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP with 77 strikeouts across 112.0 innings. Still, Phelps has been strong in relief this season with a 3.45 ERA with 51 strikeouts over 47.0 innings. He'll likely be fill a setup role in front of closer Edwin Diaz.