Phelps was traded to the Marines on Thursday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Phelps has been one of the most consistent and durable relievers over the past couple years, posting a 2.28 ERA over 86.2 innings of work during the 2016 season. This year, Phelps settled down after a rough start to the season, and has accumulated an ERA of 2.45 with a 1.24 WHIP since the beginning of May, while pitching in the eighth-inning role out of the bullpen. He should immediately slide in as one of the top arms coming out of Seattle's bullpen, and should see opportunities as a setup man in front of closer Edwin Diaz. Moving forward, the Mariners could elect to use Phelps out of that same role, or bring him into the game in the seventh inning. He may even be used in various high-leverage situations depending on the game and the availability of fellow reliever Steve Cishek. In return, the Marlins received center fielder Brayan Hernandez, as well as pitching prospects Brandon Miller, Pablo Lopez and Lukas Schiraldi.