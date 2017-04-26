Overton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners needed more bullpen arms after sending Chris Heston and Evan Marshall to the minors, so Overton will re-emerge in the big leagues. His first stint in the majors this season was disastrous, so he'll look to be more effective this time around in a middle-relief role.

