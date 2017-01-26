Mariners' Dillon Overton: Dealt to Seattle
Overton was traded to the Mariners on Thursday, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
In return for Overton, Seattle sent Jason Goldstein to Oakland. Overton's first experience in the show didn't go very well in 2016, as he allowed 31 runs over a grueling 24.1 innings (7 games) and ended the year with a 2.26 WHIP. However, he's had multiple promising seasons in the minors, so it's not out of the question for the 25-year-old to right the ship with his new club.
