Overton was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

The lefty pitching prospect was shelled for three runs in most recent appearance out of the big-league bullpen, so the Mariners will send him back to the minors for more seasoning. Tony Zych will take Overton's spot in the bullpen for the time being, although Overton's prospect pedigree and ability to act as a starter could have him back in Seattle in no time.